Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 232,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

