Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,093 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $202,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $5,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. The company had a trading volume of 123,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,734. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.