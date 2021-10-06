Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 134,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,665. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

