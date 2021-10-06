Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $25.19. Meritor shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 8,137 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Meritor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
