Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $25.19. Meritor shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 8,137 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Meritor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Meritor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.