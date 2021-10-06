AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,410. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

