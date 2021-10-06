BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

DMB remained flat at $$15.59 during trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

