Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $221.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.97 million. Albany International posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $901.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.67 million to $908.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $995.75 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of AIN traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,218. Albany International has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

