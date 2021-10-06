Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $20.85

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $21.75. Vtex shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 4,761 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

