Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 487 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aflac by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.