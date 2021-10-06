Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.08. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 5,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

