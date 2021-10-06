Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Drops By 34.3%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares in the company, valued at $24,926,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,112. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

