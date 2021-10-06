Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of -13.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. 9,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

