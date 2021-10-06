Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 129 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

