SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

