Solstein Capital LLC Invests $39,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.33. 119,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $70.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

