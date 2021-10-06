Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 98.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.17. 317,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $419.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

