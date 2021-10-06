Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,463. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

