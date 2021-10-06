Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.2%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 36,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 828,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,338 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

