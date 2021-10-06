Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

SAN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after buying an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.