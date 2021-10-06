Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,849. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

