Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 200,901 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32.
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
