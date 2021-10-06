Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 200,901 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

