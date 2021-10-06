Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,551.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.85. The company had a trading volume of 63,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

