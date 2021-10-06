NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NEXI stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,751. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

