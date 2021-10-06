Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

