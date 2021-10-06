Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Garmin by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. 10,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,316. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.