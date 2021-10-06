Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $35,574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $25,030,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $15,571,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 45,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MILE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

