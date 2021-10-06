Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 181,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 36,768 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1,403.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

