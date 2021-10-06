Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,034,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter.

IEI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $130.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,839. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

