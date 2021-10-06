Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 692 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.17. 80,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

