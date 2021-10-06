Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.18. 46,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,489. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

