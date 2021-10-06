AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 328,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 143.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

