Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 4,739 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 635,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222,433. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

