Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

MSP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,860. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at $887,961.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Datto by 98.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Datto by 120.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datto by 741.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Datto in the second quarter worth $231,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

