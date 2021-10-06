Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $519.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect continued growth despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Intensifying competition in the space remains concern.”

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $446.00.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.78. 4,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,465. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $515.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

