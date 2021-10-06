Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $252.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$225.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $133.15 and a 52-week high of $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

