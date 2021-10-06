Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,638 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,251 shares of company stock worth $22,403,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

