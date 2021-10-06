25,774 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 144,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

