JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of AA stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

