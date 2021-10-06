Profund Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 25,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

