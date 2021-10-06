Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.74. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $127.24 and a one year high of $173.31.

