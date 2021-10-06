Boston Partners Takes $161.63 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,581,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,630,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.17% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.89. 16,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

