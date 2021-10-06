Castle Price Down 47.8% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $18,393.39 and $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00342451 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002344 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.56 or 0.00785311 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.