TheStreet Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to C

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of UPWK traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,202. Upwork has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

