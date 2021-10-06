Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,222 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,356. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.79 and its 200-day moving average is $293.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

