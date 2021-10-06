PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of PJT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

