Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $14.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $152.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

