Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $200,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $294,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 49,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

