Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,313 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $160.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

