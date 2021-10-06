Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $8.18 on Wednesday, reaching $264.38. 138,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,314. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

