Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $334.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.